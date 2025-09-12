Madison area participants:

Sept. 12:

Madison Ice Arena, 725 Forward Dr Madison, WI - 53711: session at 6 pm

Sept. 13:

The Ice Pond at Waunakee, 1110 Prairie View Dr Waunakee, WI - 53597: sessions at 9 am and 10:30 am

Sun Prairie Ice Arena, 838 Grove St Sun Prairie, WI - 53590: sessions at 9:30 am and 2:30 pm

Verona Ice Arena, 451 E Verona Ave Verona, WI - 53593: session at 8 am

Oregon Ice Arena, 100 N Perry Pkwy Oregon, WI - 53575: session at 3 pm

media release: USA Hockey, in conjunction with over 300 rinks nationwide, will host the first of its two national Try Hockey For Free days this season on Saturday, September 13, as part of its 2025 Welcome Back Week, presented by Winmark.

USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free, presented by Discover, is an initiative focused on providing an opportunity for kids, ages four to nine, across the country to try the sport of hockey without cost. Certified volunteers and coaches will provide instruction and fun games for kids to play on the ice, and host sites will provide equipment for children to borrow.

Families can find the location closest to them by entering their zip code at TryHockeyForFree.com.

With broad support from the hockey community, including the NHL and NHL member clubs, the NHLPA, as well as local associations, USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free days provide a national platform to introduce children to the sport free of charge.

The 2025-26 season marks USA Hockey’s 16th year hosting national Try Hockey For Free events. To date, the initiative has introduced over 279,500 children to the sport.

The second national Try Hockey For Free Day, presented by Discover, is set for March 7, 2026, as part of USA Hockey’s Hockey Week Across America.