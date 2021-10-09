Try Sled Hockey

Saturday, October 9, 5:00–6:30pm, Madison Ice Arena, 725 Forward Drive

Coaches will be on hand to help get you equipped, answer questions & assist you as you try the sport of sled hockey! Pre-registration is not required, but if you plan on attending, please email Joe at jpfitzgibbon1@gmail.com.

What is Sled Hockey?

Sled Hockey enables youth and adults with physical disabilities to play hockey sitting down in an adaptive sled. Each sled has a specially designed seat attached to an aluminum frame with two hockey skate blades underneath. Instead of one hockey stick, the players use two shorter hockey sticks with a metal “pic” to help the player move around the ice. The other end of the stick has a hockey stick blade and is used to pass and shoot the puck.

Who is Southern Wisconsin Sled Hockey?

Southern Wisconsin Sled Hockey (SWiSH) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is made up of two teams – a youth team, The Wisconsin Skeeters (players ages 5 – 18), and an adult team, The Wisconsin Sting. We provide an adaptive sports program for anyone who has a love of the sport or just wants to get active. We welcome all abilities ranging from first-timers to experienced players. Madison Ice Arena is the home ice arena for the Skeeters and Sting sled hockey teams.

