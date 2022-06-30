T.S. Banks, Lexy Linez

media release: Join us for an evening of poetry with T. S. Banks and Lexy Linez! Books for sale at the event.

T.S. Banks (he/they/ze) is a Black & QTDisabled, non-binary teaching artist, poet, and playwright from Madison, WI. He is the founder of Loud ‘N UnChained Theater Co and co-founder of Sweet Water Liberation Lab. Their work addresses visioning for Black Liberation, a critique of the medical system, radical care + access, madness, QT Liberation, disability justice, abolition and cross-movement solidarity.

Lexy Linez (she/her) is a doula and advocate with a focus on reproductive justice and abortion support/access/justice. She believes fully in a person's right to bodily autonomy, and in the right of people to self-determine their own path, She is also a writer and speaker where she speaks about feminism at the intersections of her own life of being a Queer Black woman and experiencing trauma and illness.