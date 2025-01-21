TS Foss & Emili Earhart

$15.

media release: What began as a farewell to the scene, Everything Finished, the latest album from Madison, WI singer-songwriter TS Foss, became the very thing that reignited his spark and dedication to music. Starting in 2015 as a quiet, solo expression of Tyler Fassnacht, a musician most notable for playing and touring in punk bands Baby Tyler, Proud Parents, Fire Heads and the Hussy for a decade, TS Foss was a project that spent five years in the back seat, slowly being nurtured. After two EPs and a debut full length, all lo fidelity bedroom recordings of acoustic guitars gently strummed and fingerpicked, and soft vocals breaking through hiss, Fassnacht self-produced and recorded Everything Finished with a seven-piece band at Clutch Sound Studios in Madison, WI between 2020-2022, through the throes of cancelled tours and opportunities, and unemployment.

Released in the Spring of 2023 on Wisconsin based label NightBell Records, Everything Finished washes over like a film, taking you through the laidback bounce of “New Day Notion,” the sad, saccharine twang of “Familiar Crowds,” the flourishing reliance of first single “Grown Used To It,” and all the way to the epic waltz of eight minute closer “In Due Time.”

Appearing at the Mansion Hill Inn Parlor Sessions as a special duo set with pianist Emili Earhart.

Keyboardist Emili Earhart earned her undergraduate degree in Piano Performance at UW-Madison's Mead-Witter School of Music ('17) under the instruction of Christopher Taylor. Notable performances at UW-Madison include John Cage's Sonatas and Interludes for the Prepared Piano, and the complete Piano Etudes by Philip Glass. She is currently based in Madison, WI and teaches piano in addition to performing with local projects including TS Foss. Solo, Earhart explores elasticity and expansion in the setting of cosmic minimalism at the keyboard.