media release: Tsuzamen (which means “together” in Yiddish) is a Jewish world music ensemble that brings a lively sound with upright bass, world drumming (dumbek and cajon), guitar, mandolin, and vocals.

This is an unticketed, no cover event. A portion of proceeds from event sales at the Brix bar and restaurant will be donated to World Central Kitchen (WCK). We'll also make it easy to give directly to benefit WCK.

World Central Kitchen is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. WCK is leading the food aid efforts in Gaza.

Link: tsuzamen.bandcamp.com/track/ shalom-salaam