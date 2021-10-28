UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

A World Within Worlds: Tsvey Brider in Concert

Presented by the Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies

A diverse group of cultural influences are woven into the music that Tsvey Brider (“Two Brothers”) has composed, arranged and performed: Yiddish art and folksong, African American spirituals, field calls and work songs, wordless melodies from the Chassidic tradition, French chanson and Ashkenazi Jewish cantorial music—just to name a few! Join vocalist Anthony Mordechai Tzvi Russell and multi-instrumentalist Dmitri Gaskin as they perform and unpack the sounds, idioms and histories behind the music they’ve created as the Yiddish songwriting duo, Tsvey Brider.

Diverse idioms, styles and periods contrast and combine in Tsvey Brider, creating contemporary and unique interpretations of music in the Yiddish language. Winners of Mexico City’s Concurso Internacional de Canciones en Idish (Der Yidisher Idol), the members of Tsvey Brider have performed and recorded with such noted artists as Anthony Coleman, Daniel Kahn, Michael Winograd, Michael Alpert, Alan Bern, Yale Strom & Hot Pastromi and Veretski Pass.

Anthony Russell is a vocalist, composer and arranger specializing in Yiddish art and folk song. His work in Jewish music has brought him to Toronto, Montreal, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Miami, New York, Tel Aviv, Mexico City, Berlin, Warsaw, Krakow and London. He lives in Massachusetts.

Dmitri Gaskin is an accomplished accordionist, pianist, composer and arranger specializing in klezmer and Romanian folk music. Winner of the ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Award for a contemporary classical composition, Dmitri also formed Harmonikos, a performing collective of young composers and musicians. He lives in California with three accordions.