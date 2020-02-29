Tubal Cain (album release), Ossuary, Lost Tribes of the Moon, DJ Heavy Eye
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Tubal Cain (left to right): Chrome Bones, Kristine Drake, Alex Drake.
press release: TUBAL CAIN LEAP YEAR ALBUM RELEASE SHOW
w/ special guests
OSSUARY
LOST TRIBES OF THE MOON
losttribesofthemoon1.bandcamp.com
DJ HEAVY EYE
Spinning Heavy Wax
A day that comes once every four years. A release over a year in the making.
Get out and help TUBAL CAIN celebrate the release of their new full length album 'SUMMON THE MIST' The first release as a three piece. With crushing sets from OSSUARY and LOST TRIBES OF THE MOON along with DJ HEAVY EYE spinning all the heavy classics.
*UPDATE*
Much like The INFERNO and THE FREQUENCY, sadly this will be ART IN's last show! Come out and show some support for all the great times and shows ART IN has provided us over the years.
DOORS 7PM || $5 || at the ART IN