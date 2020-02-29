Tubal Cain (album release), Ossuary, Lost Tribes of the Moon, DJ Heavy Eye

× Expand Tubal Cain (left to right): Chrome Bones, Kristine Drake, Alex Drake.

press release: TUBAL CAIN LEAP YEAR ALBUM RELEASE SHOW

truetubalcain.bandcamp.com

w/ special guests

OSSUARY

ossuary-death.bandcamp.com

LOST TRIBES OF THE MOON

losttribesofthemoon1.bandcamp.com

DJ HEAVY EYE

Spinning Heavy Wax

A day that comes once every four years. A release over a year in the making.

Get out and help TUBAL CAIN celebrate the release of their new full length album 'SUMMON THE MIST' The first release as a three piece. With crushing sets from OSSUARY and LOST TRIBES OF THE MOON along with DJ HEAVY EYE spinning all the heavy classics.

*UPDATE*

Much like The INFERNO and THE FREQUENCY, sadly this will be ART IN's last show! Come out and show some support for all the great times and shows ART IN has provided us over the years.

DOORS 7PM || $5 || at the ART IN