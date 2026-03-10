media release: Tuesday Folk School celebrates folk traditions and community creativity through hands-on activities such as crafts, music, makers meetups, and open mic nights.

April 14: Community Sing with Alyssa Zasada: This welcoming gathering invites participants to share songs together in a relaxed and supportive environment. No singing experience is necessary and all voices are welcome.

May 12: Maker’s MeetUp: Bring a project and connect with other creative makers during this informal Maker’s MeetUp. Participants are invited to work on crafts, share ideas, and enjoy a relaxed evening of creativity together.