media release: Join fellow booklovers and award-winning UW English professor Emily Auerbach for a lively discussion of two powerful novels focused on race, resilience, love, and community. Classes meet on Tuesdays in the South Madison Community Room at 2300 S. Park St. (free and accessible parking) from 10-11:30 AM, with coffee and snacks served starting at 9:30 AM. This program is offered free, but with hope that participants will donate to the life-changing UW Odyssey Project, a free jumpstart course in the humanities for adults facing barriers to higher education.

If you plan to attend Tuesday Morning Booktalks this spring, please register (even though free) so we know how much food to order and how many handouts to make.

Register here

Questions about Tuesday Morning Booktalks? Contact Professor Emily Auerbach at emily.auerbach@wisc.edu.

Tuesday, September 16: Danzy Senna, Colored Television: A Novel

Called “funny, foxy, and fleet” by the New York Times and “a laugh-out-loud cultural comedy and New Great American Novel” by the LA Times, Colored Television: A Novel focuses on Jane Gibson, a biracial author struggling between artistic integrity and making enough money in Hollywood to support her family. Danzy Senna, wife of Go Big Read author Percival Everett, examines racial identity, stereotypes, and gender roles in contemporary America in ways that are poignant and thought-provoking.