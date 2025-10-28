media release: Join fellow booklovers and award-winning UW English professor Emily Auerbach for a lively discussion of two powerful novels focused on race, resilience, love, and community. Classes meet on Tuesdays in the South Madison Community Room at 2300 S. Park St. (free and accessible parking) from 10-11:30 AM, with coffee and snacks served starting at 9:30 AM. This program is offered free, but with hope that participants will donate to the life-changing UW Odyssey Project, a free jumpstart course in the humanities for adults facing barriers to higher education.

If you plan to attend Tuesday Morning Booktalks this spring, please register (even though free) so we know how much food to order and how many handouts to make.

Register here

Questions about Tuesday Morning Booktalks? Contact Professor Emily Auerbach at emily.auerbach@wisc.edu.

Tuesday, October 28: James McBride, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store

Called “a charming, smart, heart-blistering and heart-healing novel” by the New York Times and honored with the National Book Award, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store explores the intertwined lives of African Americans and immigrant Jews in a run-down Philadelphia neighborhood. NPR notes of this novel, “As he’s done throughout his spectacular writing career, James McBride looks squarely at savage truths about race and prejudice, but he also insists on humor and hope.”