media release: Join fellow booklovers and award-winning UW English professor Emily Auerbach for a lively discussion of two powerful novels focused on race, resilience, love, and community. Classes meet on Tuesdays in the South Madison Community Room at 2300 S. Park St. (free and accessible parking) from 10-11:30 AM, with coffee and snacks served starting at 9:30 AM. This program is offered free, but with hope that participants will donate to the life-changing UW Odyssey Project, a free jumpstart course in the humanities for adults facing barriers to higher education.

If you plan to attend Tuesday Morning Booktalks this spring, please register (even though free) so we know how much food to order and how many handouts to make.

Register here

Questions about Tuesday Morning Booktalks? Contact Professor Emily Auerbach at emily.auerbach@wisc.edu.

Tuesday, April 21: Margaret Atwood, Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts (2025)

Named one of the 100 best books of 2025, Margaret Atwood’s memoir has been called “the most spectacular, hilarious, and generous autobiography of the last quarter century–or ever” (The Boston Globe) and “a sharp, funny, and engaging autobiography from one of the towering literary figures of our age” (The Guardian). At 85, Atwood is the Canadian author of over 60 books, including The Handmaid’s Tale, but this is her first autobiography. She notes, “I thought about the difference between a memoir and biography and an autobiography. And a memoir is what you remember. So what you remember usually is stupid things you did, near death events, catastrophes, and surprising highlights and jokes. And so that appealed to me.”