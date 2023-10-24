media release: “I belong in this place of words. This is my home. This dark, bone black inner cave where I am making a world for myself.”—bell hooks

“The artist must elect to fight for Freedom or for Slavery. I have made my choice.”—Paul Robeson

This fall we will explore the two short but powerful memoirs below:

Tuesday, September 26th: bell hooks’s Bone Black: Memories of Girlhood (1996)

Tuesday, October 24th: Paul Robeson’s Here I Stand (1958)

Discussions will be from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Community Room at 2300 S. Park St. (next to Lane’s Bakery), with free, accessible parking and light refreshments. Classes are offered free but as a benefit to the UW Odyssey Project, so please donate if you can.

For the bell hooks class, we’ll sample some of her poetry as well as her memoir. For the Paul Robeson class, we’ll sample his singing, too. As part of the exploration of Paul Robeson, participants may wish to attend the special October 13th Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra concert featuring musical settings of Robeson’s Here I Stand, King’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail, and Frederick Douglass’ Narrative.

REGISTRATION LINK: If you plan to attend Tuesday Morning Booktalks this fall, please register (even though free) so we know how much food to order and how many handouts to make. Please fill out our digital interest form here.

Questions about Tuesday Morning Booktalks? Contact Professor Emily Auerbach at emily.auerbach@wisc.edu.