Tuesday Tacos & Trivia
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: How well do you know your teen books? Whether you like graphic novels or sci-fi, fantasy or realistic reads, the more you’ve read, the better your chances are to be our Trivia Champion! Prize awarded to winner. Registration required. Questions or comments? Please contact the Help Desk at (608) 827- 7402.
