ONLINE: Tuesdays with Forward

press release: For the next episode of Tuesdays with Forward, we're thrilled to welcome Jolynne Roorda, Visual & Performing Arts Director at Arts + Lit Lab in Madison. 

We look forward to discussing their current offerings in visual, literary, music and performing arts, as well as Forward Theater's exciting partnership with Art + Lit Lab for our spring production of 45 Plays for America's First Ladies.

Missed the conversation? Check out our library of livestreams  on our YouTube channel or Facebook videos page and view them anytime. 

