RSVP for Tufting

Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Saturday, Oct 12th - Sunday Oct 13th, 2:00 - 5:00 pm; Registration Deadline: 10/5/24. Make a pumpkin or leaf rug! If you have ever wanted to learn tufting, now is your chance! Tony will guide you in creating your own rug in this two-day workshop! 

Saturday, Nov 9th - Sunday Nov 10th, 2:00 - 5:00 pm;  Registration Deadline: 11/2/24. Make a custom rug! If you have ever wanted to learn tufting, now is your chance! Tony will guide you in creating your own rug in this two-day workshop! 

$150

