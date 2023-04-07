TUGG (Rancid tribute), Rock Steady featuring Kayla Kush (No Doubt), Granny Shot x Help Desk (AFI), Common Threads (Blink 182), The First Rule (Green Day), Bad Year (Alkaline Trio)

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Broken Wrist Records Presents Rock ‘n Roll High School – A Tribute to Punk

TUGG – Rancid tribute / Rock Steady featuring Kayla Kush – No Doubt Tribute / Members of Granny Shot & Help Desk – AFI Tribute / Common Threads – Blink 182 Tribute / The First Rule – Green Day Tribute / Bad Year – Alkaline Trio Tribute

7:00pm Doors |

8:00pm Show

Majestic

Ages 18+

$15 GA

Info

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - TUGG (Rancid tribute), Rock Steady featuring Kayla Kush (No Doubt), Granny Shot x Help Desk (AFI), Common Threads (Blink 182), The First Rule (Green Day), Bad Year (Alkaline Trio) - 2023-04-07 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - TUGG (Rancid tribute), Rock Steady featuring Kayla Kush (No Doubt), Granny Shot x Help Desk (AFI), Common Threads (Blink 182), The First Rule (Green Day), Bad Year (Alkaline Trio) - 2023-04-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - TUGG (Rancid tribute), Rock Steady featuring Kayla Kush (No Doubt), Granny Shot x Help Desk (AFI), Common Threads (Blink 182), The First Rule (Green Day), Bad Year (Alkaline Trio) - 2023-04-07 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - TUGG (Rancid tribute), Rock Steady featuring Kayla Kush (No Doubt), Granny Shot x Help Desk (AFI), Common Threads (Blink 182), The First Rule (Green Day), Bad Year (Alkaline Trio) - 2023-04-07 20:00:00 ical