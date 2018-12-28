TUGG, The Bad Man, DJ Trichrome
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: We at High Noon Saloon just want to say THANK YOU to Madison and surrounding communities for all of your support in 2018. So...THIS ONE'S ON US!
featuring:
TUGG - Wisconsin sons of Reggae and Ska
The Bad Man - Minneapolis Ska/Rock behemoths
DJ Trichrome - Madison's beloved bringer of reggae, riddim, and rrrrrrrrrrright
Doors: 8:00; Show: 9:00
FREE; 18+
