ONLINE: Tui T. Sutherland

media release: Barnes & Noble welcomes New York Times bestselling author, Tui T. Sutherland, for a live virtual event to discuss THE DANGEROUS GIFT, the newest installment of the Wings of Fire series.

She will be in-conversation with special guest and Wings of Fire editor, Amanda Maciel!

-------------------------

This is a live, ticketed event. You must have a ticket to gain access. Please be sure your correct email is listed when you purchase and that your Eventbrite settings include updates on this event.

This is for US-based customers ONLY, excluding Puerto Rico; P.O. Boxes and all international addresses. Any non US orders, Puerto Rico or P.O. Box mailing addresses will be cancelled and refunded.

Books will be mailed following the completion of the live event; please allow ample time for shipping.

Each ticket must have a different email associated with it to gain entry. Any repeated emails will be cancelled and refunded.

Ticket information:

**There are two tiers:

VIP Ticket - $23.00 (Virtual Meet & Greet + WoF -themed tattoo sheet + Admission + Signed Book/tax/shipping): **LIMITED QUANTITY AVAILABLE: A ticket PER PERSON includes:

o One signed Barnes & Noble Exclusive copy of The Dangerous Gift

o Admission to the virtual event space with Tui T. Sutherland and Amanda Maciel

o Wings of Fire-themed tattoo sheet

o A virtual, VIP meet and greet, hosted by Looped: 60 seconds live, personal 1-on-1 conversation with the ticket holder and Tui T. Sutherland (**See Event Details for more information)

Signed Book Admission - $23.00 (Admission + WoF button & tattoo + Book/tax/shipping): **A ticket PER PERSON includes one signed Barnes & Noble Exclusive copy of The Dangerous Gift, along with admission to the virtual event space with Tui T. Sutherland and Amanda Maciel, as well as a Wings of Fire-themed tattoo sheet.**

Event Details:

This event will air as a Zoom Webinar. It will not air on the Eventbrite site itself. Access to the event will become available on the night of the event, Saturday, February 27, at 4 PM EST.

Access to the event will become available via:

A JOIN NOW button in your Eventbrite account OR your event ticket confirmation email.

You will receive reminder emails from Eventbrite before the event. You may also access the event through the reminder email.

You may be asked to re-enter the email in which you purchased this ticket to re-validate.

If your admission included a book: The book will be mailed following the completion of the live virtual event. Please allow ample time for delivery.

This is for US-based customers ONLY, excluding Puerto Rico; P.O. Boxes and all international addresses. Any non US orders, Puerto Rico or P.O. Box mailing addresses will be cancelled and refunded.

Each ticket must have a different email associated with it to gain entry. Any repeated emails will be cancelled and refunded.

**For VIP Ticket holders: The virtual, VIP meet and greet, hosted by Looped, will be a 60 second live, personal 1-on-1 conversation with the ticket holder and Tui T. Sutherland. The meet and greet will take place on the Looped app following the main event. Emails will be shared with Looped who will send an email with instructions on how to access the VIP meet and greet event. VIP ticket holders will be asked to download the Looped app to their iOS or Android smartphone. They will then be prompted to login to the app using their email address where a verification code will be sent in order to complete the login process. After successfully logging in, ticket holders will enter their personalized Ticket Code and select Redeem Ticket.

Guidelines:

Disruptive Conduct: Barnes & Noble wants to create a safe virtual space for all. You acknowledge and agree that Barnes & Noble reserves the right to remove you from the Virtual Event if B&N, in its sole discretion, determines that your participation or behavior create a disruption or hinder the Virtual Event or the enjoyment of the Virtual Event content by other attendees.

By registering for a paid Sutherland Virtual Event Ticket, you agree not to share, sell or trade your access. If Barnes & Noble determines that you have violated this policy, B&N may cancel your access, retain any payments made by you, and ban you from future Virtual Events.

Recording, Live Streaming, and Videotaping. Participants may not record or broadcast audio or video of Barnes & Noble Virtual Events.

This is a US-based event ONLY, excluding Puerto Rico, and please allow ample time for delivery. Due to complications around shipping during the pandemic, delays can be common. All tickets include the cost of shipping to domestic, non-P.O. Box addresses only.

Please note that Eventbrite is the only authorized dealer for this event. Each person must have a ticket to enter.

Refunds:

We cannot guarantee a replay of the program. Please keep this in mind before purchasing a ticket. There will be no refunds for missing the live event.

Event guidelines are subject to change.

Join Barnes & Noble for future virtual events! See our upcoming line-up here.