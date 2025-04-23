Tummyache, Khamsin, Drive LIke I Do, Humid

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 6:30 / SHOW 7:00 / DONE BY 9:30 / Tickets $12

The brainchild of songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Soren Bryce, Tummyache represents a further maturation of an artist defiantly maneuvering the dark depths of adulthood.

Their sophomore album, Egosystem, released in 2024, is a provocative exploration of ego within the structure of Western society. This album builds on the raw emotion of their debut Soak, as Bryce and her bandmates dissect the roles ego plays in shaping relationships, ambition, and self-identity. As much a philosophical journey as a musical one, Egosystem offers listeners a powerful reflection on personal and societal frameworks, challenging them to confront their own assumptions and desires.

https://tummyachemusic.bandcamp.com/album/egosystem

https://instagram.com/tummyachemusic

https://www.tummyachemusic.com/

Tucked away in downtown Madison, Drive Like I Do is a post-hardcore outfit brewing home made wisconsin guitar music for the eager and angry. The band waste no time in delivering pummeling riffs, catchy hooks, and lyrical quips that explore the brighter and darker parts of the human condition.

https://drivelikeido.us

https://drivelikeido.bandcamp.com

https://www.instagram.com/dlidhq

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.