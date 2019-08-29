Tunes on the Triangle
Lakeview Moravian Church 3565 Tulane Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Seeds of Peace 3rd Annual “Tunes on the Triangle” Outdoor Benefit Concert
Thursday, August 29, 5-9 pm, Lakeview Moravian Community Church, 3565 Tulane Ave.
“Tunes on the Triangle” is a fundraiser benefiting the school nutrition programs at Schenk, Frank Allis and Nuestro Mundo elementary schools, coordinated by the Seeds of Peace congregations of east side Madison and Monona. The evening will include: Food Carts; A Pie Auction; Kids’ Activities; Live Music by Local Bands
Join the fun and invite your friends! Make a difference in the lives of our community children!