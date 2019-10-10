Tunic, Hex House, Daughters of Saint Crispin

press release:

tunic (Winnipeg, Canada)

http://tunicband.com

tunicband.bandcamp.com

Nothing but feedback laden filth. Abrupt arrangements of dissonant guitar and churning drum and bass, beneath abrasive screams of endless disappointment. This is pure arty noise punk. ONE OF THE BEST! DO NOT MISS!

Hex House (Madison)

hexhouse.bandcamp.com

90s Post-Hardcore, with a sprinkling of Post-Rock and Math-Rock. DEBUT RECORD OUT NOW!

Daughters of Saint Crispin (Madison)

http://dofstc.com

https://daughtersofsaintcrispin.bandcamp.com

Post-punk vets churning out simple, heavy songs of lament. New-ish Madison Vets! Featuring former members of Twelves/Tyranny is Tyranny, Droids Attack/Rustbelt Sermon

DEBUT EP OUT NOW!