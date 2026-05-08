media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

Dylan Nicholson (Greensboro, NC) and Eric Patterson (Lodi, CA) formed the THE TURKEY BUZZARDS in Morro Bay, CA and have shared stages with John R. Miller, Robert Earl Keen, Jeffrey Martin, The Deslondes, Dawes, White Buffalo, Brothers Comatose, and frequently join Willy Tea Taylor as members of The Fellership.

“Much like the duo themselves, the songs range near and far, from the sticky humidity of the Carolinas to the arid and dusty cellars of the West, telling stories of simplistic beauty that unravel through gritty vocals and thoughtful harmonies. The bare authenticity of each song sweeps up the listener for a ride that might wander but will certainly not end in the same place where it began.”