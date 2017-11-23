Race Day

7:15 a.m. Last Minute Onsite Packet Pick Up Open

8:00 a.m. Last Minute Onsite Packet Pick Up Close

8:15 a.m. Kids Dash Start

8:30 a.m. 5k Start

10:00 a.m. Course Closes

press release: We are excited to share that United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County will be the official charity partner for the Madison Turkey Trot! The Turkey Trot is a 5K run/walk/roll that will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 23, 2017) at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way.

To make this event successful, we need volunteers to help from 7:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. with a variety of tasks such as course set-up, check-in/registration, water station aid and course marshaling/cheering on participants. If interested in volunteering, contact Ellen Breunig (ebreunig@ucpdane.org), call (608) 237-8541 or visit www.ucpdane.org for more information. UCP supports over 1,600 individuals with disabilities ranging from birth through adulthood in our community.

If you would like to participate in the Turkey Trot, be sure to visit http://wisconsinruns.com/ madisonturkeytrot and enter the promo code, TurkeyTrot9461 for a 10% discount and donation to UCP.”

www.ucpdane.org