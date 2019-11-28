Turkey Trot

press release: Shirts and bibs can be picked up at Warner Park- Duck Pond Baseball Stadium, 2920 N Sherman Ave, Madison WI 53704. 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 and beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The Trot starts promptly at 8:00 a.m. but there are two different start lines. Be sure you are in the correct area to ensure you are on the right course. If you are a 5 Mile participant but you line up at the 2 Mile start line you will end up on the 2 mile course and will not be chip timed. Strollers and slower participants are asked to line up at the back of their respective group. Dogs must line up after all other participants.