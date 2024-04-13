media release (from Kiki's email list): April 13, 7 pm (doors at 6) Turn, Turn, Turn, suggested donation $15

Adam Levy of the Honeydogs returns with his new project! He is joined in Turn, Turn, Turn by Savannah Smith (guitar, vocals) and Barb Brynstad (bass, vocals), the result is "Laurel Canyon meets '70s-Nashville-cosmic soul." Their 2023 release New Rays from an Old Sun has drawn rave reviews everywhere, from their home state of Minnesota to the UK. Groovy!

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

