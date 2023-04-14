Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

Turner Gray, tuba

Justin Coyne, trombone

Program

Concertino d’Hiver for Trombone and Strings Darius Milhaud (1892–1974)

Concerto No. 1 in Eb Richard Strauss (1864–1949)

Turner Gray is a first year Doctor of Musical Arts student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He currently serves as a Graduate Teaching Assistant with the University of Wisconsin Band program where he works with the various band ensembles on campus, most notably the athletic bands. Turner is also an active performer in ensembles such as the Madison Brass Band and the Park Street Tuba/ Euphonium Quartet.

Turner recently graduated from Washington State University with his Master of Arts in Music-Tuba Performance degree where he held a similar teaching assistantship with the athletic band program. His master’s project focused on creating practice techniques for band excerpts commonly asked for on military band auditions. While at WSU, Turner performed in the graduate Tuba quartet and was the winner of the 2021 WSMTNA Young Artist competition. In 2019, Turner graduate from The Florida State University with his Bachelor of Arts in Music degree.