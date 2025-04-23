media release: Join Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and Habitat for Humanity International for a lively and solutions-driven discussion on tackling the affordable housing crisis head-on. Moderated by housing expert Kurt Paulsen, this event brings together community and business leaders who are shaping the future of homeownership in Dane County.

Panelists:

Kurt Paulsen (Moderator), professor of urban and regional planning at University of Wisconsin-Madison

Elmer Moore, CEO & executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA)

Gary Gorman, chair of the Board of Directors and former CEO of Gorman & Company

Julia Arata-Fratta, mayor of the city of Fitchburg

Michael Ward, senior VP of business & community development at Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Nyra Jordan, associate VP of community & social impact at American Family Insurance

With housing challenges at the forefront of local and national conversations, this discussion will highlight the collective action needed—from businesses, non-profits and government—to drive real change. Together, we can make homeownership more accessible for all.

Turning the Key to Homeownership is a local activation of Home is the Key. Home is the Key is Habitat for Humanity’s annual awareness campaign to call attention to the need for affordable housing and to help open the door to equitable homeownership across the U.S.

Register now: https://habitatdane.org/turningthekey/