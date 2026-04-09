Turning Small Wins into Big Business Growth

media release: Jump start your morning at DreamBank with coffee, networking and entrepreneurial insights.

Join us at DreamBank in Madison for this in-person event!

Ready to spark big growth in your business? Sometimes, the most powerful transformations start with small, intentional wins! Join us at DreamBank for an energizing morning of coffee, pastries and networking and get inspired with insights from Katy Ripp— serial entrepreneur and owner of Crossroads Coffeehouse, The Creekside Scoop and more. In this dynamic session, Katy will reveal how testing and nurturing small ideas can ignite meaningful momentum for your business. You’ll dive into real-world success stories and discover practical frameworks for turning everyday decisions and early wins into bold, confident moves—all without draining your resources. No matter where you are on your journey, you’ll leave ready to pursue your entrepreneurial dream with newfound clarity, agility and impact. We can’t wait to see you there!

Event Schedule:

9:00 AM: Arrival, networking, coffee & pastries from Crossroads Coffeehouse

9:15-10:00 AM – Presentation

At American Family Insurance, life’s better when you’re under our roof because when you feel totally supported and protected, any dream is possible. That’s why we created DreamBank, an inspirational community destination and virtual experience that provides events, signature experiences and resources to help people pursue, achieve and protect their dreams.