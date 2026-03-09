media release: Join us at Rock N Wool Winery for our NEW monthly charity event, “Turning Wine Into Food.” On the last Friday of every month, guests are invited to bring a donation for local food pantries and enjoy a free glass of wine as our thank-you.

This wine event is about more than great wine; it’s about supporting local families and fighting hunger. When you visit Rock N Wool Winery and contribute to the food drive, you help transform simple donations into meaningful support for people in need.

Starting this March, gather your friends, sip your favorite wines, and celebrate life by showing compassion for others. After each event, Shaun, family members, and volunteers will personally deliver all donated items to local food pantries, ensuring your generosity directly benefits the community.

Help us turn wine into food and make a difference, one glass and one donation at a time.

Spread the word, bring a donation, and raise a glass with us. Cheers!