Turnover, Balance & Composure, Tigers Jaw

Vitor Jabour Cosse The four members of Turnover dwarfed by some giant structures. Turnover

media release: Following the feverish reaction to the initial anniversary shows announced in December, Turnover announces its full 2025 North American tour celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their classic sophomore album Peripheral Vision.

Beyond the six anniversary shows the band announced in December, which all sold out in a matter of days, Turnover is expanding the run across North America. The 38-date run produced by Live Nation, includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, WI, on April 29, 2025. The band will play the album, Peripheral Vision in-full for the first time in some of the biggest shows of their career. Across select dates of this run, the band will be supported by Citizen, Balance & Composure, Tigers Jaw, Horse Jumper of Love and KEEP (see routing below for details).

Released on May 4, 2015 via Run For Cover Records, Turnover's second album Peripheral Vision is widely regarded as an essential body of the work in the band's discography, maturing its sound into a shoegaze-inflected post-punk direction following the band's 2013 debut record Magnolia. Described as "a tour de force" by Kerrang!, the album set the stage for an extensive and prolific touring history over the past decade and three subsequent albums, including their most recent LP, 2022's Myself in the Way.