press release: Tusk is the number one Tribute to Fleetwood Mac in the world, bar none. No wigs, no backing tracks, no gimmicks, just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection with the note for note renditions that no other Fleetwood Mac tribute on the touring scene today can come close to duplicating. Dinner 5:30 pm, show 7 pm. $69.95-$55.95 includes dinner (show only options available).