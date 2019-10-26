press release: Put on your best costume and come join us as we celebrate our favorite holiday while fundraising for the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault!

We'll be cutting a rug with help from the TV Dinner Djs, hosting a costume contest for big ol tattoo prizes, and probably eating too much candy. PLUS all month leading up to this big shebang we'll be doing spo0o0o0oky flash specials to raise even more funds for WCASA.

HOW THE TATTOO FLASH FUNDRAISER WORKS:

Audra, Claire, and Gabe have all prepared flash for October and will be booking pieces individually. Pieces will be posted below in the event comments, as well as on artist's individual pages.

1.)Pick out the design you like and contact the corresponding artist to set up an appointment

2.)Come to Wayward Tattoos during your set appointment time and tell us your best ghost story while we give you a spooky tattoo

3.) Each artist will be donating 25% of the spooky flash proceeds to WCASA all month long

4.) Bring your new halloween bod to our party on the 26th and celebrate with us!