'Twas a Girls Night Before Christmas: The Musical

media release: This is a facility rental event presented by an independent organization separate from Overture Center for the Arts.

“Late Nite Catechism” is an uproariously funny play that takes the audience back to their youth. The irrepressible Sister teaches class to a roomful of "students." Throughout the course of the class, the benevolent instructor rewards the "students" for correct answers with glow-in-the-dark rosaries and other nifty prizes. Naughty students may well find themselves on stage sitting in a corner reflecting on their actions. However, even the most reluctant "students" will be clamoring to get into this Sister's class. The New York Times describes “Late Nite Catechism” as “interactive theater at its best and full of laughs!”