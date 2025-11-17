'Twas The Vibe Before Christmas

× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Antoine McNeail. Antoine McNeail

media release: Relax and unwind before the holidays in a cool, unconventional comedy space tucked away next to Breese Stevens Field in downtown Madison. With a headlining performance by ANTOINE MCNEAIL:

Antoine McNeail is a local comedy icon and multiple-time “Best Comedian” winner in Best of Madison known for his charisma, sharp insight, and fearless truth-telling. A leading producer of stand-up shows in Madison, Antoine has become a central figure in shaping the city’s comedy landscape. His credits include Comedy on State’s “Best of the Midwest” showcase and the 2024 Enchanting Entertainer Award from the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce. He is also the host and founder of the Comedy & Poetry Jam, produced through his company 1Motion Out Reach Enterprise.

With supporting performances by: Zay Apollo, Sasha Rosser, special guests!

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *This is an indoor show.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Purchase tickets online to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2981052915426876

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds will be issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.