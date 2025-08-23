media release: Directed by Charly Sparks; choreographed by Charly Sparks & Jayme Shimooka.

Love, laughter, and a little bit of mischief take center stage in this energetic youth production of Twelfth Night! When Viola is shipwrecked in a strange land, she disguises herself as a boy and finds herself in the middle of a tangled web of mistaken identity and unexpected romance.

Our Hello Shakespeare campers have spent two weeks diving into Shakespeare’s language, characters, and storytelling—and now they’re ready to bring this classic comedy to life with clarity, heart, and humor.

Join us for a fun, fast-paced take on one of Shakespeare’s most delightful plays—perfect for audiences of all ages!

Presented on the Evjue Stage