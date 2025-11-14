7:30 pm on 11/14-15 and 20-21 and 2 pm, 11/15 & 22, Edgewood University-Diane Ballweg Theatre.

media release: Edgewood University Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, directed by Dr. Jeanne Leep.

“If music be the food of love, play on!” With this festive, mischievous, and witty Shakespearean comedy, Twelfth Night, or What You Will, follows the adventures of the fabulous countess Olivia, her love-smitten suitors–including Duke Orsino–and the shipwrecked twins Viola and Sebastian. Viola, thinking her brother had drowned, disguises herself as a male page to work for the Duke, only to have Olivia fall in love with her new persona. The play complicates, then wonderfully untangles, all these relationships and more in our Wisconsin twist on this timeless tale.

Tickets are $20 for General Admission and $10.00 for Students/Seniors. To purchase tickets, visit www. https://www.edgewood.edu/ about/events/theatre/