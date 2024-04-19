Twelfth Night

4/19-5/4, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 5/4) and 2 pm, 4/28. $45-$15 sliding scale.

media release: A classic tale that has been exploring gender lines and bisexuality for centuries, StageQ brings a non-binary perspective to Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identity. A ship is wrecked on the rocks: Viola is washed ashore but their twin brother Sebastian is lost. Determined to survive on their own, Viola steps out to explore a new land. They are soon caught between a lovelorn duke and lovesick lady. Get ready for twists, turns, and love triangles only The Bard himself can concoct!​

Join us for this original adaptation of Shakespeare's classic comedy that has been blurring gender lines for centuries! SHOW INFO:

Recommended Ages: 14+​

Ticket Prices: Access Level: $15; Suggested Level: $20; Superstar Level: $30; Legend Level: $45*

CAST

Viola/Cesario: Laker Thrasher

Countess Olivia: Lydia Salus

Duke Orsino: Priyanka Guptasarma

Sir Toby Belch: Mary Fisher

Sir Andrew Agueecheek: Kallie Bain

Malvolio: Leigha Vilen

Clown: Kai DeRubis

Maria: Lauren Iverson

Sebastian: Autumn Jocas

Valentine/Priest: Allie Rappel

Antonio/Captain: Will French

PRODUCTION TEAM

Co-Producer: Shawn Padley

Co-Producer: Kalea Bicoy

Director, Adapter: Bri Baltes

Stage Manager: Isabel Vreeke

Assistant Stage Manager: Elizabeth Gokey

Technical Director & Props Designer: Lu Meinders

Scenic Design: Neil Mills

Sound Design: Marcial Martinez

Lighting Design: Resa Fuller