Twelfth Night
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
4/19-5/4, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 5/4) and 2 pm, 4/28. $45-$15 sliding scale.
media release: A classic tale that has been exploring gender lines and bisexuality for centuries, StageQ brings a non-binary perspective to Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identity. A ship is wrecked on the rocks: Viola is washed ashore but their twin brother Sebastian is lost. Determined to survive on their own, Viola steps out to explore a new land. They are soon caught between a lovelorn duke and lovesick lady. Get ready for twists, turns, and love triangles only The Bard himself can concoct!
Join us for this original adaptation of Shakespeare's classic comedy that has been blurring gender lines for centuries! SHOW INFO:
Recommended Ages: 14+
Ticket Prices: Access Level: $15; Suggested Level: $20; Superstar Level: $30; Legend Level: $45*
CAST
Viola/Cesario: Laker Thrasher
Countess Olivia: Lydia Salus
Duke Orsino: Priyanka Guptasarma
Sir Toby Belch: Mary Fisher
Sir Andrew Agueecheek: Kallie Bain
Malvolio: Leigha Vilen
Clown: Kai DeRubis
Maria: Lauren Iverson
Sebastian: Autumn Jocas
Valentine/Priest: Allie Rappel
Antonio/Captain: Will French
PRODUCTION TEAM
Co-Producer: Shawn Padley
Co-Producer: Kalea Bicoy
Director, Adapter: Bri Baltes
Stage Manager: Isabel Vreeke
Assistant Stage Manager: Elizabeth Gokey
Technical Director & Props Designer: Lu Meinders
Scenic Design: Neil Mills
Sound Design: Marcial Martinez
Lighting Design: Resa Fuller