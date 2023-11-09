media release: Shakespeare with a toe-tapping soundtrack. Stoughton Village Players is taking Shakespeare’s classic tale of love and mistaken identity and turning it on its head. “Twelfth Night: A Musical Adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night” is coming to the SVP stage November 9-11 at 7:30pm, Nov. 12 at 2:00pm and Nov. 16-18 at 7:30pm.

Featuring a jazz-funk score with a live orchestra, song and dance numbers, and a fabulous cast of local actors, you’ll be tapping your toes all the way through.

Viola (Gabriella Unitan), washes up on shore in Illyria, has to fend for herself and decides the best way to do that is dress as a boy to find work for the Duke Orsino (Dave Conour), with whom she falls in love. But alas, the Duke loves Olivia (Abi Johnson), and sends Viola to woo her on his behalf. Olivia falls in love with her instead. Chaos ensues, everybody sings and dances, people get thrown in and out of trash cans…It’s a raucously great time.

Sam White, a Madison theater staple, directs. Chris Weis produces. All performances will take place in the Stoughton Village Players Theater at 255 E. Main St. Tickets ($20) are available online https://www.showtix4u.com/ event-details/77490

Featuring Gabriella Unitan as Viola, Abi Johnson as Olivia, Dave Conour as Orsino, Marielle Shiring as Feste, James Rowe as Marvolio, Henry Hammond as Sir Toby, Nicole Lang Riege as Maria, Bryan Royston as Sir Andrew, Kaleb Haefner as Antonio, Jon Klingenberg as Sebastian, Bo Collins as Fabian, Jessica Kennedy, Drew Matheson and Evelyn Becker as Illyrian Courtiers, and Amelia Rhinerson, Laura Wydeven, Karen Wydeven, Carol Gunnelson, Phillip Saganski, and Ren Kissinger as Illyrian Townsfolk. Musical direction by Leo Endres and Choreography by Nancy Walsh-Boeder and Lyn Pilch.