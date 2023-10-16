media release:

Twenty Minute Collaborations Salon is the live version of the podcast Twenty Minute Collaborations. Twenty Minute Collaborations is focused on finding ways we can collaborate better together. Each guest shares a story about a time they had a common goal with others. Most stories describe moments we would never label as collaborations even though they are. From the stories, we find wonderful lessons how we can create more impactful collaborations. This journey with Gregg Potter will bring laughs, surprises, and connecting in a way we all need more of.

The Salon live show is a way to have more open conversation with exciting impactful guests while creating space that people feel heard, appreciated, and welcome.

LISTEN TO EPISODES OF TWENTY MINUTE COLLABORATIONS ONLINE

Sex is one of the most unique and complex ways we collaborate as humans. Gregg is going to have a six-part series on the collaboration of sex. Coincidentally, one of his best friends, Chantal Fowler will be in Wisconsin. We thought, why not record a live show and then ask her your sex questions? Great equation, right?!

About Chantal Fowler

Chantal Fowler lives in Cape Town, South Africa, loves to surf, and dances in a burlesque troop (The Rouge Review). She also works in sex therapy and is currently getting her PhD in adolescent sexuality from Brown University. She is also the mother of adult twins who she has molded into beautiful humans.

Check out her episode on Twenty Minute Collaborations. We'll share the story of how Gregg and Chantal met on Grindr at the show! And so much more!

Opening welcome with the hilarious and dirty Alice F. Pauser. Author of NUNderwear and Scripted Chaos. (Yes, she was once a nun)

Doors open @ 630pm; Podcast recording @ 7pm

- 15 minute break to add questions into the question holder -

We begin pulling questions @ 745pm

Anticipated ending is between 8:30/9pm

Tickets: $30 presale, $35 @ door. Every ticket includes one beverage and a donation to DAIS

*Tickets are limited.

**DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services)