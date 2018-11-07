press release: The artists in this exhibition are roughly 20 years into their lives as professionals, having completed their terminal degrees (MFA) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the mid-to-late 1990s. Some have changed media, become collaborators, found their voices, and all have evolved their content and process. We are fortunate to see their works as a group at this point on the continuum. While hindsight is 20/20, there is joy in looking forward to the next twenty years.

November 7-Dec. 17, 2018. Reception: November 8, 2018, 4-7pm

School of Education, Art Gallery (1st floor), 1000 Bascom Mall