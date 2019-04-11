Twilight Bowl

press release: By Rebecca Gilman; Directed by Jessica Fisch

Gilbert V. Hemsley Theatre

April 11 (Preview), April 12 (Opening Night) – April 28.

Cousins Sam and Jaycee grew up together in a small Wisconsin town. Sam, who sharpened her bowling skills at the local alley, is now heading to college with a bowling scholarship. But Jaycee’s future isn’t looking so bright. As the young women and their friends face adulthood, the alley becomes a place to celebrate, mourn and forge new identities. But can their bonds survive even as their paths diverge? And is success always earned, or is it sometimes a matter of luck? Produced as part of the Big Ten Theatre Consortium’s new play commissions by outstanding American female playwrights.