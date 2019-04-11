press release: Cousins Sam and Jaycee grew up together in a small Wisconsin town. Sam, who sharpened her bowling skills at the local alley, is now heading to college with a bowling scholarship. But Jaycee’s future isn’t looking so bright. As the young women and their friends face adulthood, the alley becomes a place to celebrate, mourn and forge new identities. But can their bonds survive even as their paths diverge? And is success always earned, or is it sometimes a matter of luck?

Twilight Bowl is produced as part of the Big Ten Theatre Consortium New Play Initiative. The Big Ten Theatre Consortium has commissioned a series of plays by outstanding American female playwrights. The purpose of the initiative is to promote the writing and production of new works about women by professional and academic theatres around the country.

The cast features Alexandria Chapes, Bri Hunter, Shasparay Lighteard, Erika Marks, Erin Wathen, and Zhiyun Zhao under the direction of professional guest artist Jessica Fisch.

Playwright Rebecca Gilman will be part of a talk back after the performance Friday, April 19th.

Performances will be held in the Gilbert V. Hemsley Theatre,

Vilas Hall821 University AvenueMadison WI 53706

Ticket Prices:

$10 Preview

$20 Adult$18 Senior (62 +)$12 Children (K-12)$12 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)$15 UW Students (ID)$15 UW Faculty/Staff (ID)To Order Tickets:1. Call 608-265-27872. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu (Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders)3. Walk up sales:Vilas Hall Box Office (Opening April 1)821 University Avenue

Hours: Monday-Friday 11:30 AM-1:30 PMorMemorial Union Box Office800 Langdon Street

Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-7:00 PM, Saturdays 11:30 AM-2:30 PM, Closed Sundays(no convenience fees for in-person orders) For performances in Vilas Hall, the Vilas Hall Box Office opens 1 hour before show-time and remains open until 30 min past curtain.

Performance Calendar:

Thursday April 11th @ 7:30pm (Preview)

Friday April 12th @ 7:30pm (Opening Night)

Saturday April 13th @ 7:30pm

Sunday April 14th @ 2:00pm

Thursday April 18th @ 7:30pm

Friday April 19th @ 7:30pm

Saturday April 20th @ 7:30pm

Sunday April 21st @ 2:00pm

Thursday April 25th @ 7:30pm

Friday April 26th @ 7:30pm

Saturday April 27th @ 2:00pm

Sunday April 28th @ 2:00pm