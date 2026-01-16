media release: Hold on tight, spider-monkey. Twilight returns to Flix for a FanFest screening that leans fully into the romance, the drama, and the eternal angst. When you can live forever, what do you live for? For us, it’s watching this iconic love story on the big screen with a theater full of fellow fans.

Whether you’re Team Edward, Team Jacob, or firmly on Team Baseball Scene, this is your moment to return to Forks... sparkling vampires, brooding stares, and all.

anFest Perks:

-Free collectible souvenir glass included with your ticket

-Pre-show activities to set the mood before the movie

Flix Brewhouse is America’s only first-run dine-in cinema brewery, where beer and bites are handcrafted for every film.