media release: Twilight in Concert

Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, "Twilight in Concert” offers a unique opportunity to relive the story that started it all in a cinematic live experience like no other.

The legendary romance saga celebrates its 15th anniversary with an epic film-to-concert event, featuring the original movie accompanied by a sensational live band on stage.

You’ll be completely captivated by the magical atmosphere as over a thousand twinkling candles illuminate Overture Hall stage, creating an ambiance for a truly romantic journey you won’t want to miss.

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