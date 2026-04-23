Twilight in Concert

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Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Twilight in Concert

Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, "Twilight in Concert” offers a unique opportunity to relive the story that started it all in a cinematic live experience like no other. 

The legendary romance saga celebrates its 15th anniversary with an epic film-to-concert event, featuring the original movie accompanied by a sensational live band on stage. 

You’ll be completely captivated by the magical atmosphere as over a thousand twinkling candles illuminate Overture Hall stage, creating an ambiance for a truly romantic journey you won’t want to miss. 

Additional Show Details

  • Lobby opens 90 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
  • For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
  • Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay. 
  • Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141. 

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
Buy Tickets
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