Twilight in Concert
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Twilight in Concert
Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, "Twilight in Concert” offers a unique opportunity to relive the story that started it all in a cinematic live experience like no other.
The legendary romance saga celebrates its 15th anniversary with an epic film-to-concert event, featuring the original movie accompanied by a sensational live band on stage.
You’ll be completely captivated by the magical atmosphere as over a thousand twinkling candles illuminate Overture Hall stage, creating an ambiance for a truly romantic journey you won’t want to miss.
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 90 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.