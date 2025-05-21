Twinning: Animated Inspirations

media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Twinning: "Gemini" and animated inspirations, curated by Jamie Griffiths, a program of surrealist and experimental animated shorts on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 7:00pm. Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

This program highlights Jamie Griffiths' most recent hand-drawn animation, Gemini (2024), as well as experimental work by colleagues and other luminaries that give a general sense of the context in which Gemini was made. Gemini has screened at several North American and international film festivals, including Slamdance Film Festival, Ann Arbor Film Festival, and Open World Animation Festival. Special thanks to Mills Folly programmer Grant Phipps for coordinating this screening.