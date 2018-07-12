press release: Save the date for Twist & Yelp - Madison's first Yelper Party benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank. Put your best 60s costume together and get ready to do the twist!

$10 suggested donation - every dollar donated provides three meals for those in need.

Featuring complimentary bites, sips, and entertainment. RSVP required.

Elite Squad early entry from 7-8 PM

General public from 8-10 PM

Costumes encouraged - there will be both a costume contest and twist contest.

BITES

Mijo Frozen Treats (yelp.com/biz/mijo-frozen…)

Banzo (yelp.com/biz/banzo-madis…)

Fuegos - Steak * Tapas * Vegan (yelp.com/biz/fuegos-stea…)

Parthenon Gyros (yelp.com/biz/parthenon-g…)

Monona Bakery & Eatery (yelp.com/biz/monona-bake…)

SIPS

NessAlla Kombucha (yelp.com/biz/nessalla-ko…)

True Coffee Roasters (yelp.com/biz/true-coffee…)

MUSIC

Andrew Winistorfer of Vinyl Me, Please - vinylmeplease.com/author…

PHOTOS

Joel Ondercin - jondercin.com

More details and restaurants coming soon!

21+