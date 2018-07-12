Twist & Yelp
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Save the date for Twist & Yelp - Madison's first Yelper Party benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank. Put your best 60s costume together and get ready to do the twist!
$10 suggested donation - every dollar donated provides three meals for those in need.
Featuring complimentary bites, sips, and entertainment. RSVP required.
Elite Squad early entry from 7-8 PM
General public from 8-10 PM
Costumes encouraged - there will be both a costume contest and twist contest.
BITES
Mijo Frozen Treats (yelp.com/biz/mijo-frozen…)
Banzo (yelp.com/biz/banzo-madis…)
Fuegos - Steak * Tapas * Vegan (yelp.com/biz/fuegos-stea…)
Parthenon Gyros (yelp.com/biz/parthenon-g…)
Monona Bakery & Eatery (yelp.com/biz/monona-bake…)
SIPS
NessAlla Kombucha (yelp.com/biz/nessalla-ko…)
True Coffee Roasters (yelp.com/biz/true-coffee…)
MUSIC
Andrew Winistorfer of Vinyl Me, Please - vinylmeplease.com/author…
PHOTOS
Joel Ondercin - jondercin.com
More details and restaurants coming soon!
21+