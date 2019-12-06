Twleve Artist Talks

press release: The University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Art is pleased to announce details for Twelve Artist Talks. From 6-8PM on Friday, December 6, at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, the public is invited to meet twelve artists currently pursuing their MFA degree in Studio Art at UW–Madison. Each artist will deliver a five-minute presentation on their work, followed by a group Q&A session.

Participating artists include Deanna Antony, Yoshinori Asai, Noël Ash, Ian Chandler, Eva Gabriella Flynn, Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, Abrahm Guthrie, Eric Hazeltine, Jamie Jacobson, Maeve Leslie, Kel Mur, and Andrea Oleniczak. This group of artists works across a diverse array of forms, including painting, glass, sculpture, printmaking, digital media, and performance.

FREE and open to the public. Building is ADA accessible with gender inclusive restrooms on-site.