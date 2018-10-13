Two Centuries of Modern Russian Culture: From the Golden Age to Post-Soviet Space

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: A Symposium in Honor of David Bethea and Alexander Dolinin

When: October 13, 9:00 am-6:00 pm

            October 14, 9:00 am-1:00 pm

Where: 313 Pyle Center

The symposium will celebrate the outstanding contributions of Professors Emeritus Bethea and Dolinin to the training and mentoring of a new generation of scholars. At the symposium, Slavic Department PhD alumni from the 1990s through the 2010s who worked with Bethea and Dolinin will present their research.

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
