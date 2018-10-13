Two Centuries of Modern Russian Culture: From the Golden Age to Post-Soviet Space

press release: A Symposium in Honor of David Bethea and Alexander Dolinin

When: October 13, 9:00 am-6:00 pm

October 14, 9:00 am-1:00 pm

Where: 313 Pyle Center

The symposium will celebrate the outstanding contributions of Professors Emeritus Bethea and Dolinin to the training and mentoring of a new generation of scholars. At the symposium, Slavic Department PhD alumni from the 1990s through the 2010s who worked with Bethea and Dolinin will present their research.