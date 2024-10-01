Two Door Cinema Club, Petey

$59.50.

media release: Two Door Cinema Club mix guitar-driven post-punk hooks with dancey, electronic polish. They first gained attention with their 2010 debut album Tourist History and singles ‘Something Good Can Work’ and ‘Undercover Martyn’. The band have continued to evolve, peaking at #2 in the UK’s official Albums Chart with 2012’s Beacon, and experimenting with Giorgio Moroder-esque disco and synth pop on 2016’s Gameshow. The album also hit the UK Top 10 and paved the way for 2019’s new wave-inspired False Alarm and 2022’s Keep On Smiling.

Hailing from Bangor and Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, Two Door Cinema Club comprises lead vocalist, guitarist and programmer Alex Trimble, guitarist and vocalist Sam Halliday, and bassist and vocalist Kevin Baird. The trio began playing as Two Door Cinema Club in 2007 and continue to stand the test of time in 2024 and beyond.

With a back catalogue of five hugely successful records, sold out shows and headline festival slots across the globe, the band returned last year in 2023 with new single ‘Sure Enough’, alongside brand new U.S tour dates and additional UK arena dates in Hull, Doncaster and Liverpool. This year sees the band return to the Main Stage at Reading and Leeds Festival for a seventh time since their debut set on the NME/Radio 1 tent back in 2010.