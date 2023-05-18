media release: “Two Dykes and a Mic” is a weekly podcast dedicated to sex positivity, queer dating and building a community filled with laughter and gayness. Hosts Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin, two best friends who have a “will they won’t they” vibe (Kenz says they definitely won’t) keep listeners up to date with “Gay News”, relationship advice with “Ask a Dyke”, dating horror stories with weekly “Bumble Fumbles”, fan favorite segments like “What’s Gayer” and “Who Tops Who” and more!

McKenzie Goodwin is an LA based comedian and writer. She’s been described as the “Norah Jones of comedy” due to her low energy, soft voice and repertoire of material that slaps HARD. Yes, she’s gay… stop asking.

Rachel Scanlon is an LA based stand-up comedian, host, writer, and podcaster from Minnesota. Ray has performed all over the country and legend has it, is the best comedian to ever live. She is the co-host of the podcast and nationally touring live show “Two Dykes And A Mic” and most recently you’ve seen Rachel on Don’t Tell Comedy, JFL, and Comedy Central.